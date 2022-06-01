CASCADE, Iowa — Richard Paul Henneberry, 85, of Cascade, Iowa, formerly of Bernard, Iowa, passed away Saturday May 28, 2022, surrounded by his family who loved him dearly.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Garryowen with Rev Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Garryowen Cemetery. Friends of Richard may call from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Friday June 3, 2022, at the Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road Dubuque, Iowa, where a family wake service will be held at 2:45 p.m. and a rosary by the Knights of Columbus St. Thomas Aquinas Council 11497 at 6:45p.m.
Richard was born on September 1, 1936, in Garryowen, Iowa, the son of Michael Vincent and Catherine (Flanigan) Henneberry. He graduated from St. Patrick’s Garryowen. He started at Loras College but was needed on the family farm.
On September 14, 1957, Richard was united in marriage to Arlene McCarthy at St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church. Richard farmed near Garryowen on the Seven Generation Farm that was established in 1845. He was always there for family, friends, and friends of friends to help fix anything needed. He was the neighborhood and family handy man and never hesitated to help anyone. He was a board member of Cascade Mutual Insurance, Bernard Telephone Company, Tri County Historical Society, Aquin School Board, St. Patrick’s Parish Council and Rosary Society, Cascade Area Right to Life, Lector and Eucharistic Minister, Knights of Columbus and National Farmers Organization.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Arlene; their nine children, Beverly (Jake) Reiter of Cascade, Iowa, Thomas (Linda) of Robins, Iowa, Frederick (Kathy Maiden) of Dubuque, Iowa, Ronald of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, David of Burleson, Texas, Margery (Todd) Behrends of Anamosa, Iowa, Julia (Greg) Runde of East Dubuque, Illinois, Mark of Dubuque, Iowa, Ryan (Tammy) of Bernard, Iowa; their 21 grandchildren Justin and Stan Reiter, Hannah Kelzer, Conor and Michaela Henneberry, Daniel and Lee Henneberry, Abbie Henneberry, Jayla, Blake and Vincent Henneberry, Tony and Kiel Merfeld, Jenny Behrends, Dani Mashek, Franchesca Doty, Harrison and Ella Runde, Kyle Merkes, Chloe and Raylan Henneberry; 18 great grandchildren; siblings Sr. Kathleen Henneberry, CHM, of Davenport, Iowa, Joyce (Ray) Stratton of Peoria, Illinois; sisters-in-law Mary Jo and Rosie Henneberry; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Catherine (Flanigan) Henneberry; brothers John and Melvin; sisters Maxine O’Connell, Doris Feeney, Luella Henneberry and Joan Cahill; and granddaughter Amelia Runde.
The family would like to thank the staff of Monticello Nursing Home for their care.
In lieu of flowers a Richard Henneberry memorial fund has been established.
