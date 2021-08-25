KIELER, Wis. — John H. Droessler, 80, of Kieler, Wisconsin, died Sunday, August 22, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may gather from 4-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center where a parish scripture service will be held at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:15-10:15 a.m. Thursday at the parish center before the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
John was born on November 18, 1940, in Dickeyville, Wisconsin, the son of Ray and Louisa (Helbing) Droessler. He married the love of his life, Elaine Schonhoff on May 30,1961 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wisconsin. John’s greatest success was his family — 7 children, 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was their biggest fan.
John was a longstanding, faithful member of Immaculate Conception Parish, Kieler, Wisconsin. He was very active in the Kieler community, serving many years on the fire department, playing in bowling leagues, and playing with his favorite co-ed volleyball team.
John was a hard-working dairy farmer for over 40 years. After selling the cows, he continued to work the land with help from his boys, while working different jobs off the farm. In his retirement, John finally found time to enjoy his passion for woodworking. His favorite pastime was fishing with family. He also enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada.
We will miss John more than words can say, but we know he’s at peace now, and his battle with Alzheimer’s is finally over.
Those left to cherish John’s memory are his wife, Elaine; four daughters, Pam (Kevin) Doyle, Galena, IL, Jacque (Jeff) Bohr, Dubuque, IA, Janet Droessler and Karen (Jim) Rouse, both of Madison, WI; three sons, Rusty (Diane) Droessler, Dickeyville, Marty (special friend, Molly Fuller) Droessler, Kieler, and Jamie (Natalie) Droessler, Black Earth, WI; one sister, Rita Schultz; one brother, Dennis (Mary Beth) Droessler; a brother-in-law, Dave Scott; a sister-in-law, Juana Droessler; a brother-in-law, Bob (Barb) Schonhoff; grandchildren, Tim (Lindsy) Vincent, Mike (Heather) Vincent, Jon (Anna) Doyle, Fallon (Matt) Oldenburg, Jonathon, Justin, and Jenna Droessler, Jake and Joey Bohr, Alex and Owen Rouse, Katelyn and Brooklyn Droessler, and Brett and Avery Droessler; and great-grandchildren, Jack, Cooper and Addy Vincent, Leah, Liza and Elyse Vincent, and Leo Oldenburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Louisa Droessler; sisters, Rose Ann (LaVern) Vaassen, Darlene (Bob) Lange, and Jeanette Scott; brothers, Joe Droessler, Burnell Droessler and a brother at birth; brother-in-law, John Soards; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Basilla Schonhoff; and sisters-in-law, Pat (Bob) McLaughlin and Mary (Ed) Snyder.
The family would especially like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, with a special thanks to Brittney, Stephanie and Suzanne, and also the staff at Bethany Home for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimers & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin or Hospice of Dubuque.
