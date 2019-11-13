Robert F. Beecher, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today,
St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Mary Ann Carroll, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, until time of services at the church.
Christina M. Clifton Hollis, Elizabeth, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the funeral home.
Ruth A. French, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, First United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Barbarann Gaber Price, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church. Gathering: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Rose M. Greenwood, Farley, Iowa — Services: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
James S. Kloosterboer, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore.
Carol A. Lau, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
David E. Logemann, Stockton, Ill. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home.
Ellen C. Maloney Wittenbrink, Galena, Ill. — Gathering:
4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Marie C. Noonan, Bernard, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa. Visitation: After 9 a.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa.
Mary V. Ohms Saam, Scales Mound, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, United Methodist Church, Scales Mound. Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Patricia R. Scanlan, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore.
JoAnn M. Scannell, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 2001 Saint Joseph St. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Rebecca D. Schwab, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, and 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the funeral home.
Marie A. Stimpson, Iowa City — Celebration of Life: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, South Slope Community Center, 980 N. Front St., North Liberty, Iowa.
Ricky Tuecke, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Farmersburg Community Center, Farmersburg, Iowa.