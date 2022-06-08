Victoria Ann Buelow, 50, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on June 4, 2022, at home with her family.
A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with Pastor Johnny Randle officiating. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery on Friday, June 10th, 2022.
Victoria was born on August 26, 1971, daughter of Creomonia Vesey and William Donelson. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1989. She married Todd Buelow on February 16, 2001. She worked at Dubuque Bank and Trust for 15 years.
Victoria liked planting flowers and going out on the river. She loved spending time with family, friends, and her coworkers. She had a beautiful smile and a positive personality.
Victoria is survived by her husband Todd, son Fontae, daughter Ashley of Dubuque, Grandmother Dorothy Vesey, parents-in-law Thomas and Linda Buelow of Dubuque, as well as several siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandfather Clayton Vesey, grandmother Creomonia Vesey, and sister-in-law Tracy Less.
Thank you to the Integrated Cancer Center, Dr. Mark Hermann, and Hospice of Dubuque.
