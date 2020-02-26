Virginia L. Uthe, age 84, of Johnson Creek, WI, and formerly of Dubuque, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Sunset Ridge Assisted Living, surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Virginia’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. To honor Virginia’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Thomas L. Heathershaw officiating. Private burial services will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia was born on December 3, 1935, in Dubuque, daughter of Charles C. and Isabel J. (Pauly) Earle.
First and foremost, Virginia was a loving mother to her four children, Janet Uthe, of Middleton, WI, Mark (Deb) Uthe, of Manchester, IA, Diane (Kurt) Trimborn, of Johnson Creek, WI, and Linda (Kevin) Miller, of Center Point, IA. During her free time, Virginia enjoyed reading, playing cards, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, sewing and crocheting. Her numerous handmade creations will be forever cherished by her family.
Besides her four children, Virginia is survived by the following people who loved her: 14 grandchildren: Jennifer Uthe, Patrick (Lindsay) Kramer, Steve (Lauren) Trimborn, Amanda (Brennan) Melloy, Molly Kramer, Charlie Uthe, McKenna Miller, Garrett Trimborn, Reece Miller, Nickolas Uthe and Kaitlyn Uthe. Her 5 great-grandchildren: Braelyn, Kinley and Lydia Henning, Hadley Melloy and Austin Kramer. Virginia was excited to learn about another great-grandchild due in August. Her brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Karen Earle, and her sister-in-law, Rosemary Uthe, all of Dubuque. And many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Frederick T. Uthe; her parents; two brothers, Charles and James; a sister, Mary Jane; her maternal and paternal grandparents; two sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you the staff at Sunset Ridge Assisted Living for their unwavering care and friendship this past year to Virginia and her family. They would also like the nurses and staff at Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek to know how grateful they are for the care and comfort that they gave Virginia and her family these last few weeks.
