JANESVILLE, Wis. — Thomas R. “Butch” Farrey, 74, of Janesville, Wis., formerly of Benton, Wis., died Monday, November 18, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Friends and family may call from 9 until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home before services. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City.
Tom was born on July 29, 1945, in Cuba City, the son of Thomas E. and Rosella M. (Alt) Farrey. He married Bette Jo Dawson in 1968. She preceded him in death on April 27, 2009. He married Alice E. (Baars) Wheeler on August 27, 2018. Tom grew up in Benton and graduated from Benton High School in 1963. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Montana before spending a year in Vietnam. Tom was a member of the Benton United Methodist Church, Benton VFW and Isaac Walton League. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. More recently, he took up kayaking and collecting treasures with Alice.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Farrey, of Janesville; two children, Wendy Jo (Dan) Haun, of Milton, Wis., and Brett (Melissa) Farrey, of Madison, Wis.; siblings, Rosemary (Dick) Burkholder, of Platteville, Wis., Luanne (Kenny) Stodden, of Neilsville, Wis., and Denny Farrey, of Shullsburg, Wis.; and four grandchildren, Ashley and Zach Thompson, and Sophia and Jacob Farrey.
Tom was also preceded in death by his parents.
