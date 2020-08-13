Philip Clair Bahl, 89, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, is entrusted with arrangements.
Philip was born on December 21, 1930, in Asbury, Iowa, the son of Clarence J. and Ida E. (Ehrlich) Bahl. He was a graduate of Loras Academy.
He married Elizabeth Hennings on December 27, 1952, at Nativity Catholic Church.
Philip served our country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He owned and operated Bahl Lumber Sawmill for 40 years, most recently in Graf, Iowa.
He was a member of Nativity Church, Nativity Guild, the Knights of Columbus and the Railway Tie Association.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Bahl; children, Keith (Teresa) Bahl, of Marion, IA, Ellen (Dr. Randall) Schmitt, of Fulton, IL, and Kathy (John) FitzPatrick, of Dubuque; grandchildren, Kayla (Kyle) Martin and Amy (Curt) Smejkal, Philip (Stephanie) Schmitt and Joseph Schmitt, Kevin (Maurita) FitzPatrick and Maureen (Erik) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Olivia, Noah, Will, Lucy and Colin; sister, Mary Ann (John) Hansen; sister-in-law, Shirley Bahl; and a special niece, Sally (Jeff) Lux.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert (Wilma) Bahl, James (Mary) Bahl, Daniel (Ruby) Bahl, David Bahl, Dorothy (Lester) Camfield, and Marjorie (Joe) Temple.