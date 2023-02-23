Ursula A. Onken, 84, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on Friday February 17, 2023 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa with her loving husband by her side.
According to Ursula’s wishes, no public visitation or service will be held. Leonard Funeral & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Ursula was born on January 30, 1939 in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, daughter of Martin and Christine (Eggerichs) Eucken. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, John Onken, on November 10, 1961 in Wilhelmshaven.
Ursula lost her father during World War II. Hoping to improve their circumstances, and already having a relative in Dubuque, Ursula’s mother decided the United States may provide a better life. Despite making every effort, her mother’s health could never quite agree with the climate changes in the Midwest so after two years a return to Germany was made. Ursula never forgot her time here, so in 1964, after lengthy discussions about the life in America, and still having a relative in Dubuque, Ursula and John decided to leave Germany behind and come to America.
During her life, Ursula did office work in Germany and after immigrating to the United States. Ursula was a stay-at-home mom with her two boys until 1980 when she returned to work at First National Bank.
Ursula loved her job at the bank and to many of those who did their business there became known as “Ursula at the bank.” Her upbeat, positive attitude and personality made the customers — whom she truly enjoyed helping with their banking needs — feel right at home. Although the bank was to undergo several name changes, Ursula remained at the same branch until her retirement in 1999.
Ursula was the definition of what a wife and mother should be! It was a rare day that a home cooked meal was not provided, the house cleaned, or that whatever needs the family had was being met.
A person of many talents, Ursula was bilingual, was a second to none cook and baker, and could crochet like nobody’s business. She was also very proud of her work with others at St. Matthew Lutheran Church prayer shawl, making items for those in need, and for those that simply needed a warm up.
Her caring heart and warming smile will truly be missed!
Those left to cherish Ursula’s memory is her husband of sixty-one years, John, sons Mike (Jennifer) and Rob (Becky), and grandchildren Mikayla, Ryan, Emily, Charlie, Joey, and Rosalie.
She was preceded in death by her parents Martin and Christine.
Memorials may be given in Ursula’s name to the Dubuque Regional Humane Society and St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque.
