DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Isabelle A. Steines, 93, of Dyersville passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.

Visitation will be held from 3 — 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9-10 am prior to funeral mass.

Recommended for you