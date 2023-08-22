DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Isabelle A. Steines, 93, of Dyersville passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9-10 am prior to funeral mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Rev. Chris Podhajsky will officiate.
Isabelle was born on April 22, 1930, in Balltown the daughter of Paul and Melinda (Tigges) Klein. She married Lawrence Steines on September 28, 1949, in Balltown.
Isabelle enjoyed her many hobbies, which varied from playing Bingo and Euchre to baking pies and cookies.
Survivors include her children: Mary Ann Stock of Waterloo, Bill (Bonnie) Steines of Dubuque, and Roger (Lee) Steines of Webster, NH; 10 grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 6 step great grandchildren and 2 step great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lawrence in 2003, a son-in-law, Fulton Stock; siblings: Adella (Raymond) LeGrand, Frank (Marcella) Klein, Victor Klein and Norman Klein; in-laws: Henry, Jr., Herman (Agnes), and Sylvester (Edith Mae) Steines, Elverda (Hubert) Engling, Melinda (Duane) Kunkel, LeRoy (Betty) Steines.
The family would like to thank Dr. Miner and his staff, Hospice of Dubuque, MercyOne Senior Care, and Ellen Kennedy Living Center and Kramer Funeral Home for their compassionate care.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.