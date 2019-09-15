Theresa A. Schiffman, 81, of Potosi, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2019, at home. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, Wis., with the Reverend Richard Leffler officiating. A private family burial will occur at a later date. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Tuesday. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Theresa Schiffman Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Theresa was born in Dubuque, Iowa, to Alfred and Dorothy (Wallenhorst) Menne on January 31, 1938. She married Harold “Harry” Schiffman on May 15, 1957, in Potosi. Theresa and Harold farmed in Potosi for many years. She worked as a cook for the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity in Platteville and the Potosi School district. She was actively involved in the Sts. Andrew-Thomas Parish. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her flowers, reading, playing cards and genuinely helping others.
Theresa is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harold “Harry” Schiffman; children, Nancy (Dale) Oyen, Diane (Alan) Bennett, Robert (Lisa) Schiffman, Roger (Sadiya Alilire) Schiffman, and Lori (Kevin) Pond; grandchildren, Joseph (Lacy) Oyen, Fatima Loeliger, Fatuma-Ayaan Rinderknecht, and Koshan Schiffman; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Amelia Oyen; sister, Ruth Houtakker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Brad Oyen; brothers-in-law, Donald (Ruth) Houtakker, Paul (Delores) Schiffman, David Pearce, Al (Mary Lou) Feltes, Dick (Adele) Helbing, and Bert (Dorothy Chapman) Schiffman; sisters-in-law, Joyce (David) Pearce, Mary Lou (Al) Feltes, Adele (Dick) Helbing, and Jane (Terry) Bode.