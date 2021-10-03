Jack Kazimierz Pacut died peacefully in his home, with his beloved wife Krystyna and children by his side, on September 29,2021.
He was born on February 27, 1946 in Krakow, Poland to Elzbieta Rubach and Jozef Pacut. After high school he attended Technical College with an emphasis in mechanical electronics working for the electric company in Krakow. In 1971, he moved to Vienna, Austria only to then meet his wife of 46 years Krystyna Janiec. In 1975, Jack and Krystyna immigrated to the United States fighting for the American dream, with $300 in their pockets and their daughter, Anna Danuta, settling in Newark, New Jersey. He worked in several trade areas before finding a job doing what he loved in maintenance with Captive Plastics in Piscataway, New Jersey in 1979. Soon after, Jack and Krystyna welcomed their son, Joseph Henry. He was then given an opportunity to relocate the family to continue their dream in Dubuque, Iowa in 1987 where he then became the maintenance manager for Captive Plastics, now Berry Plastics until his retirement in 2012.
Jack thoroughly enjoyed his work and coworkers but most importantly he loved his family and absolutely adored his grandchildren. Many memories were made swimming in the family pool and attending all their events. Jack just loved the outdoors and water having been a lifeguard in his younger years. He loved taking pictures and bragging to his friends and anyone who would listen at the YMCA and Dog House. He was never known to say no to a party or BBQ where there would be plenty of Polish food, polka music and dancing. He just loved people and lived the American dream to the end.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marta Strach.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Krystyna. His children Anna (Rob) McComas and Joe Pacut. Grandchildren Liam and Emmy.
Jack chose not to have any services but wanted you all to continue to live life to the fullest taking lots of pictures. Continue to have parties, sing, dance and on occasion raise a glass to Na Zdrowie in his honor and in honor of all loved ones that have been lost.
Online condolences or family contact information can be requested through Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Family would like to sincerely thank the Intensive Care and Fourth Floor Surgical staff of Mercy One Dubuque along with Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care of the whole family.