James “Jim” Andrew Watters, 71, of Key West, Iowa passed away on July 29th, 2022.

A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday August 3rd, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday August 2nd at the funeral home. Burial will follow the Funeral service at Holy Rosary Cemetery in La Motte, Iowa.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.