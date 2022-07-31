James “Jim” Andrew Watters, 71, of Key West, Iowa passed away on July 29th, 2022.
A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday August 3rd, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday August 2nd at the funeral home. Burial will follow the Funeral service at Holy Rosary Cemetery in La Motte, Iowa.
Jim was born on July 16th, 1951, in Fulton, Iowa, son of Sidney and Violet (Bentley) Watters. He attended and graduated from Maquoketa High School. He was united in marriage to Joanne Hoff on July 7th, 1973, at St. Joseph the Worker Church Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
Jim worked as a butcher at Fareway and then at the Dubuque Packing Company until the plant closed, then as a maintenance mechanic for the remainder of his career. In retirement, Jim worked part time for Mutual Wheel Co. and kept busy on his tractor doing various jobs around his home. He was a long-time sponsor for A.A. and helped many people through difficult times in their lives.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, doing work with his loader tractor around the house, helping others, and most importantly spending time with his grandkids and family.
Jim is survived by his wife Joanne, sons; Jason (Lynn) and Jeremy (Amy), grandchildren; Maya, Nick, Lyncoln, Ryleigh, Madison, and Caiden, sister Edna Schmalfeldt, as well as many in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Allan, sisters; Kay Miller and Margie Rittenhouse, and granddaughter Sydney Watters.
In lieu of flowers, a James Watters Memorial Fund has been established.
Thank you to everyone who has helped our family in this time of need.
