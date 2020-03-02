James M. Arms, Boscobel, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, Kendall Funeral Home, Boscobel. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Dr. Leo M. Biehl, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 9 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Linda C. Boffeli, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Placid, Iowa. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth.
Donna M. Breiner, Dubuque — Services: Noon Saturday, March 7, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at Steeple Square.
Rev. Jerry E. Chase, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Glen W. Ehlinger, Marion, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Allee Chapel, Cornell College, Mount Vernon, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Sharon Fallbacher, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, Ill.
Patricia C. Goetz, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
William R. Helmer, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Ramona M. Jelinek, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Maurice J. Losey, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton, Iowa. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church.
Randall Mackey, Farley, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Joseph J. Meyer, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, St. Patrick Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Martha Mooney, Lansing, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lansing. Visitation: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3,
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, and 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church.
Mary M. Robson, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, United Methodist Church, Hazel Green. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Theresa M. Sawvell, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Catherine E. Shuey, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m.
today, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Dylan J. Sparks, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Bernice J. Stoffel, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m.
today, Church of the Resurrection.
Sheila C. Wolbers Winch, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, St. John’s Congregational Church, Garber, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa, and 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Pauline M. Zigler, Hanover, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John Evangelist Catholic Church, Hanover.