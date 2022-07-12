Patrick E. Reidy, 64, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away on July 10, 2022, after his valiant battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his loving family at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, with Rev. Tom McDermott officiating. The Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home website, www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com . Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. There will be no public visitation on Thursday before the Mass. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with the arrangements.
Patrick was born on October 11, 1957, in Waterloo Iowa, the son of James and Margaret Reidy. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1975, then attended Loras College (‘79). During his senior year at Loras he met the love of his life Karen Rodham. The couple married June 26, 1982, at St. Joseph the Worker Church and then made their home in St. Paul, MN.
In May of 1985 Frommelt industries offered Patrick a sales management position which enabled the young couple to return and make Dubuque their home. He later joined Dubuque Bank & Trust as a commercial insurance agent, before moving to Wm C. Brown/McGraw-Hill Higher Education where he worked for 25 years and excelled as an editor in the Marketing & Editorial Department. He finished his career as a Development Officer for his beloved alma mater, Loras College, where he treasured his time working with wonderful colleagues and benefactors. He enjoyed meeting people and understanding where they were on their journey.
Patrick was a longtime member of the St. Joseph the Worker Parish serving as Music and Eucharistic minister, participated in several CEWs and served on multiple parish boards and committees. He visited the Dubuque YMCA daily, enjoying his interactions with members and staff. He was very proud of his Irish American heritage which led him to establish a Dubuque based Irish folk group called The Lads (Kevin Walsh, Jim Mueller, Rob McCullough, Laura Hess, Patrick Niemer and Bill Thurm). He enjoyed the camaraderie of this close-knit group of friends while entertaining countless people during mass and gigs throughout Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and California. He believed that life was a journey to be experienced not a problem to be solved.
Patrick truly enjoyed all the life had to offer with his family, friends and coworkers. He always delighted in the achievements of others and thrived on praising all for their accomplishments. God blessed him with the art of entertaining, singing, telling Irish stories and always finding the best in others. Beyond his devotion to God, Patrick’s enduring legacy will be his positive outlook on life, his kind spirit, generous attitude and his unconditional love for his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings and friends. He will be deeply missed.
Patrick is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Karen Rodham Reidy; children, Patrick John (Aubrey) Reidy of Cedar Rapids, IA, Katie Beth (Christopher) Abel of Mt. Vernon, IA, Michelle Reidy of Dubuque, IA and Bridgett Reidy of Dubuque, IA; grandchildren, Finnegan Reidy, Irelynn Reidy, Macklin Reidy and Kennedy Abel; siblings, Jim & Barb Reidy, Cathy & Bill Ragen, Michael & Cheryl Reidy, Bob & Chris Reidy, Michael Taffe, Terry & Cherie Reidy, Gene Oberst, and Mary Lynch; brothers and sisters-in-law; Diane & Roger Arensdorf, Steve & Kris Rodham, Laura & Danny Purcell, Gary & Janelle Rodham and Luke Rodham; and many nieces & nephews and grandnieces & grandnephews.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents James & Margaret Reidy, an infant brother John, sisters, Peggy Reidy Taffe, Sarah Reidy Oberst and brother-in-law James Richard Lynch, as well as his father and mother-in-law John and Helen Rodham.
May God Bless all those who prayed for Patrick and generously gave of their time and talents along his journey. Special thanks to Kelly McMahon of Epic Health & Wellness, Hospice of Dubuque, MercyOne Dubuque Cancer and Loras College of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers or plants, please consider a donation to Patrick E. Reidy Memorial Fund or Loras College Patrick E. Reidy Scholarship Fund, thank you.
