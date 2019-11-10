Sister Mary Adele Henneberry, BVM, 92, of 1050 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Marian Hall.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Marian Hall Chapel. Sharing of Memories will be at 10:15 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Mary Adele served as congregational vice president, building administrator and liturgical music minister at Mount Carmel, Dubuque. She was a music and/or elementary teacher in Fort Dodge and Boone, Iowa; Chicago and Grayslake, Ill.; and Hempstead, N.Y. She ministered as executive director of an elderly interfaith program in Milwaukee and assistant manager at a senior living complex in Santa Rosa, Calif.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1927, in Chicago to John Joseph and Catherine Duffy Henneberry. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1945, from St. Ita Parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1948, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1953.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Patrick and John Henneberry; and brother-in-law V. Robert Payant. She is survived by a sister, Virginia Payant, Milwaukee; a sister-in-law, Nancy Henneberry, Normal, Ill.; nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 74 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA, 52003 or online at https://www.bvmcong.org/support_donate.cfm.
Miller Funeral Home, 1185 Hwy 35N, East Dubuque, Ill., 61025 is in charge of arrangements