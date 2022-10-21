Thaddeus L. Anderson, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Joan I. Benson, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Virgil J. Blocker, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Matthew C. Brandt, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Helen M. Cardin, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, United Methodist Church, Platteville. Service: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Connie M. Corlett, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Patricia Hanten, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Paul E. Knipper, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Wanda M. Luebke, Galena, Ill. — Service: Noon Monday, Oct. 24, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
David J. McLaughlin, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Patrick J. Meyers, Sabula, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.
Carol J. Mueller, Epworth, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa.
Gregg T. O’Bryant Sr., Sabula, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Law Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa.
David Radke, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton, Ill. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Joan Schaal, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Geraldine M. Swart, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
John B. Timmerman, Menominee, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Menominee. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
