FENNIMORE, Wis. — Dorothy L. Hammerand, 72, of Fennimore, died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Faith Lutheran Church in Lancaster.

Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.

