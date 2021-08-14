Kathleen C. “Kay” (Hohmann) Kruse, age 95, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 8:45 p.m., on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center with her family by her side.
To celebrate Kay’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 6:30 p.m. To honor Kay’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, August 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, IL, with Rev. Dennis Vargas officiating. Entombment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Kay was born on February 3, 1926, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Anthony and Cecilia (Krug) Hohmann.
Kay was a proud life long Dubuquer who graduated from Sacred Heart. She was united in marriage to Edward Kruse on April 21, 1948, at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque. They would be blessed with 53 years together and 5 wonderful children before Edward sadly passed away on June 22, 2001. Kay was a dedicated wife, mom and homemaker who took great pride in her role. She was also very active with her community, volunteering to serve hot lunch at St. Mary’s School, and joining many organizations. Kay was a member of St. Mary’s Church and their Rosary Society, the Legion of Mary Auxiliary, the Over 60 Club, V.F.W. 7976 Auxiliary, the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary 508, the Mended Hearts Club, S.H.H.H. Club, U.A.W. Retirees Club, the Democratic Party, Family Auxiliary 344 U.A.W., Dubuque Craft League and the National and Iowa Council Senior Citizens. She was a loyal supporter of Camp Courageous. Kay was always on the go and helping to make the world a better place while spending time with her friends. When she wasn’t busy volunteering Kay enjoyed helping make wooden toys in the workshop with Ed and Kevin, setting up their stand at farmer’s market and working in her garden. She also enjoyed reading a good book, doing puzzles and feeding the birds. We are truly grateful for the 95 years that Kay has graced this Earth helping others. We will miss her dearly, but know that she is now resting peacefully and is reunited with all of her loved ones who have gone home before her.
Those left to cherish Kay’s memory include her children, Kathy (Tom) O’Neill, Asbury, IA, Gerard “Gary” “Doc” Kruse, Dubuque, IA, Mary (Merlyn) Osterhaus, Independence, IA, Cynthia Kruse, Chandler, AZ and Kevin (Cindy) Kruse, Dubuque, IA; her 15 grandchildren; her 28 great-grandchildren; her 2 great-great-grandchildren with one more expected in September; and her sister, Carol Williamson, Delwood, IA.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Kruse; a great-grandson, Judson Osterhaus; and 5 siblings.
We want to extend a heartfelt thanks to our brother Gary who lovingly cared for Mom since Dad’s passing. Also a special thanks to Dr. Moran, Dr. Whalen and the staff of Tri-State Dialysis for all of their outstanding care of Kay these past years.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Kay’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Kay Kruse Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com