Sister Rachel (Petra) Berns, 98, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, of Dubuque, is in care of arrangements.