PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Wayne B. Hoffman, 75, of Platteville, Wis., died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. (noon) on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where friends may call from 10 until 11:45 a.m. on Monday. Rev. Robin Luckey will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Wayne B. Hoffman Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Wayne was born on October 17, 1944, in Platteville, son of LaVerne and Martina (Clark) Hoffman. He was united marriage to Karen Becker on August 12, 1965, in Dubuque, Iowa. Wayne worked at John Deere Dubuque Works, working in the foundry for many of his years of service, and spent his final working years on the paint line. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Karen, doing woodworking and being outside tending to his yard.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Karen; three children, Wayne Hoffman Jr., Lisa (Steve Pins) Neis and Kelly (Wendy) Hoffman, all of Platteville; seven grandchildren, Britney (Rorie) Wilson, Dallas Hoffman, Courtney (Justin Fey) Neis, Faith Hoffman, Austin Neis, Dakota Hoffman and Makenna Neis; two great-grandsons, Asher and Aiden; two sisters, Patricia Rewey, Pamela (Nelson) NeCollins; two brothers, Marshall and Doug Hoffman; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Randall and Rick Hoffman.