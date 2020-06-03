Ruth Emily (Humke) Hodgson, 97, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Luther Manor, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Ruth was born on March 3, 1923, to Alice and Charles Humke in Dubuque, Iowa. On September 1, 1943, she married George Oliver Hodgson at Center Grove United Methodist Church. To that union came five children, Sharon, Joyce, Glenn, Bill and Ginny. They spent their entire lives farming on the Humke Family Farm.
Ruth loved the Lord, her family, her church family, music and quilting! She raised big gardens and numerous fruit trees. Summers were spent canning and freezing all of the produce for winter eating! She also loved to bake, especially bread and cookies! The aromas from her kitchen were glorious! She instilled a strong work ethic in her children for which we are all grateful. We enjoyed many family camping trips over the years to many different states! Her love of music has been carried on in many of her children and she always enjoyed attending our many concerts. She was a lifelong member of Grand View United Methodist church where she was active in choir, quilting, circle, teaching Sunday School and helping with the Youth League. Ruth was an excellent seamstress, making many of our clothes and in later years became a master quilter! Besides the many quilts she helped with at church, she pieced and hand quilted 75 quilts on her own!
Ruth is survived by her five children, Sharon Halverson, Boscobel, WI, Joyce (Bill) Waters, Peosta, IA, Glenn (Barb) Hodgson, Dubuque, IA, Bill (Judy) Hodgson, Bloomington, MN, and Ginny (Fred) Base, Eau Claire, WI; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Pat) Hromadka, Brian (Gina) Hodgson, Laura (Gil) Moran, Rebecca Halverson, Jacob Hodgson and Adam Hodgson; and her six great-grandchildren, Tristan, Addie, Kaci and Levi Hodgson, and Ethan and Dylan Moran and baby girl Moran on the way. She is further survived by many dear nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, George Hodgson; her parents, Charles and Alice Humke; her three brothers, Milton, Warren and Alvin and their spouses; and her son-in-law, Roger Halverson.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family memorial service at Grand View United Methodist Church, Dubuque, IA. Memorials may be given to Grand View United Methodist Church, Dubuque, IA. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.