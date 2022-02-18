CASCADE, Iowa — Leona M. Manternach, 97, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Accura Healthcare Center in Cascade, surrounded by her family.
Visitation for Leona will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Monday, February 21, 2022 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Msgr. Dave Hoefler presiding. Concelebrating will be Rev. Mark Osterhaus and Msgr. Jim Miller. Assisting Deacon will be Ben Hoefler. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is in charge of arrangements.
Leona was born to Luxembourg immigrants, Henry and Anna (Anen) Miller, on April 15, 1924. She grew up on a farm in Cascade and graduated from St. Mary’s School in Cascade, Iowa. Leona married Raymond Manternach on November 18, 1942 and three days later, Ray left to serve his country in WWII.
Upon his return, Leona worked along side her husband on their farm in Temple Hill and raised 10 children there. Leona gardened, canned, milked cows, picked corn by hand, drove the tractor during hay season, raised and butchered chickens, sewed, crocheted, quilted and baked.
She was a member of St. Peter’s Altar and Rosary Society and ran “Leona’s Lunch Stand” at the Temple Hill picnic for many years. Leona volunteered at the Aquin Catholic School Lunch Program for many years after her retirement.
Leona enjoyed many a good card game and nothing pleased her more than spending time with her 25 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade.
She is survived by three sons, Ray (Jeanne) Manternach of Temple Hill, Thomas (Cheri) Manternach of Cascade, and William Manternach of Boca Raton, FL; six daughters, Karen Manternach of Newport, Oregon, Nancy (Greg) Grant of Cedar Rapids, Diann Love of Marion, Kathy Manternach of Cedar Rapids, Darlene (Roy) Doorenbos of Grinnell, and Liz (Peter) Lensen of Cascade.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ray Manternach on January 21, 2012; her parents; one son, David Manternach on July 25, 1970; and all of her siblings, Ray Miller and Leo Miller, Rose Manternach, Sally Miller, Clara Strang and Evelyn Bertling.
Mom led by example... Work hard. Say your prayers. Enjoy a good laugh. Forgive.
A Leona M. Manternach memorial fund has been established.
The family of Leona would like to thank Sherry Kelchen, Hospice of Dubuque, Home Instead, the nurses and staff of Accura Healthcare and Fr. Mark Osterhaus.