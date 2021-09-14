CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Andrew Young McDonald V, 73, of Cedar Rapids died Thursday, September 9, 2021.
Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM, Thursday, September 16th, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Father Ed Fitzpatrick will officiate.
Committal Services will be held at 3:30 PM at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum in Dubuque, IA. Pallbearers will be Tom Scott, Mike Regan, Michael Huber, John Hass, and Tommy Lee Wink.
Drew was born on September 13, 1947, the son of Andrew Y. McDonald IV and Frances Marshall McDonald. He was raised in Dubuque, Iowa. Drew attended Brophy College Preparatory School in Phoenix, AZ, and earned his bachelor’s degree from St. John’s College in Santa Fe, NM. He returned to Dubuque after college and devoted many years to caring for Abby McDonald Dancer, his favorite aunt with whom he shared a special bond. After her passing, Drew relocated to Cedar Rapids and spent much time in Iowa City, which was like his second home. Here he built the network of deep friendships and community that defined the last thirty years of his life. Drew was an arts enthusiast, robust philanthropist, and passionate follower of Iowa Democratic politics. Loyal and generous, he would often—quietly and behind the scenes—support friends and family in need. He treasured the time spent with friends, often over dinner with his signature glass of Sauvignon Blanc. Drew’s acerbic wit, shrewd assessments of the people and places around him, and his wholesale inability to keep his opinions to himself led to many fascinating and hilarious conversations. He will be missed, by many and for a long time.
Drew is survived by his wonderful friends, his sisters Ann McDonald and Jane McDonald Kane, seven nieces and nephews, including Beth Wilson of Madison, WI, and many other cousins. He was preceded in death by his longtime companion, William Arensdorf in 1995 and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Andrew “Drew” Y. McDonald V Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 167, Iowa City, Iowa 52244. The proceeds of this fund will be devoted entirely to philanthropic causes.