NORWALK, Ohio — Rusty David Breitbach, age 51, of Norwalk, Ohio passed away Friday evening, April 28, 2023, at Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Norwalk, OH. He was born January 3, 1972, in Dubuque, Iowa. He served in the US Air Force for 28 years and retired in 2018. Rusty was an owner of Insurance Services. He graduated from Kent State University and enjoyed volunteering with the Red Cross, hiking, off-roading, gardening, and making food to enjoy with his family and friends. He was passionate about Cleveland and Iowa sports and held season tickets for the Browns. He is survived by his wife, Kari L. Dee-Breitbach of Norwalk, OH; children, Zachary Breitbach of Lakewood, OH and Emily Breitbach of Columbus, OH; parents, Daniel and Mary Ann Breitbach of Rickardsville, IA; sisters Sara (Jason Peil) Breitbach of Rickardsville, IA, and Rhonda (Rob) Murphy of Baxter, IA; nephew, Trevor, and niece, Samantha; and mother-in-law, Barbara Dee. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ronald Dee. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 11:00 — 1:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk, OH. A celebration of Rusty’s life will continue at 2:00 P.M. at the Buckeye Pub where all are welcome. The family is accepting flowers as well as donations to the Red Cross in honor of Rusty. Please donate using this link: bit.ly/rustybreitbach.
