Patricia A. Bell, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. today and 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Thomas C. Burbach, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, Sunset Hall, Dickeyville, Wis.
Shirley M. Cocayne, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road; and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, St. John’s Lutheran Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Dennis F. Funke, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Steven W. Hilby, Sun Lakes, Ariz. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, Church of the Resurrection. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Miles H. Kahl, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth; and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
David W. Kite Sr., Montfort, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Gary W. Marburger, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Ann R. Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral Mass: Noon today, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Lois E. Petesch, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hanover.
Richard A. Roling, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Evelyn Schwegman, Dubuque — 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Daniel J. Thoma, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Celebration of life: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Patricia M. Todd, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a Scripture rosary at 3:45 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena; and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Jeanette M. Weber, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, Church of the Nativity. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at the church.