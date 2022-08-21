HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Vivian Gorman, OP, died Aug. 15, 2022, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis. She was born to Ernest and Mary (McNamara) Gorman on April 23, 1924, in Red Wing, Minn. There were five children. She is survived by her sister, Cecelia Becker, of Red Wing, Minn.; nieces; nephews; and her Dominican family. Her funeral will be Aug.21 and 22 at Sinsinawa. Casey McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Vivian taught for a couple of years in a one-room school in rural Minnesota then came to Sinsinawa for two years of sister formation. Sister Vivian brought a steady presence to teaching and administration in elementary schools for the next 40 years. She was welcomed to parishes in Wyoming, Illinois, Wisconsin, the District of Columbia, Alabama and California. Sister Vivian returned to Washington, D.C., and directed Sacred Heart Adult Education Center for six years. From 1993 until 2001 she went across the country to California where she worked in development for Friends of Sinsinawa and then as a teacher aide in Long Beach. Sister Vivian returned to Sinsinawa and worked on the pastoral staff for three years This woman was happy, a person who loved history, an individual who shared many talents and gifts, a Sister who brought good news to others for a long lifetime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.