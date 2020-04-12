FARLEY, Iowa — Raymond J. “Ray” Scherrman, 89, of Farley, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, due to dementia.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Raphael Cathedral. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Farley. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
Ray was born on June 19, 1930, in Farley, the son of Joseph and Marie (Carden) Scherrman. He graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Farley in 1948. Raymond served in the U.S. Army, Heavy Mortar Company 5th Regimental Combat team during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954.
On November 20, 1954, he was united in marriage to Pearl McBride at St. Joseph’s Church in Farley. After returning from the service, he farmed north of Farley and ran an excavating business. From 1972 to 1976, he served on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors. From 1976 to 1983, he worked at J.P. Scherrman Implement, a business founded by his father. In 1983, he became the Secondary Road Maintenance Manager for the Dubuque County Highway Department, where he worked until his retirement in 2005.
Raymond was active in his community throughout his life, serving on multiple boards and organizations over the years. Ray was a member and past commander for the Scherrman Peterson American Legion Post 0656. He was a founding member of the Western Dubuque School Board and served from 1960 to 1972, having previously served on the Farley Public School Board. He served on the Draft Board, Dubuque County Mental Health Board, Camp Albrecht Acres, the Farley State Bank Board of Directors, the Farley Park Board, Western Dubuque Band Parents Association, Crime Stoppers and the Dubuque County Democratic Party.
Ray is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pearl, of Farley; his children Dave (Barbara) Scherrman, of Janesville, WI, Jerry (Bobbie) Scherrman, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Tim (Janis) Scherrman, of Dubuque, IA and Carol and Kathleen Scherrman, both of Farley, IA; his grandchildren, Tami (Rich) Griffin, Adam (Jo Ann) Hoffmann, Justin (Kassi) Scherrman, Ashley (Sean) Carey, Jacob (Ashley) Scherrman, Ryan (Tiffany) Scherrman, Amanda (Alex) Brant, Abby Scherrman and Sarah Scherrman; 10 great-grandchildren; and 20 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and their spouses, Virginia and John Hoefer and Ann and Leonard Siegert; daughter-in-law, Cindy Martin Scherrman; brothers-in-law, the Rev. James J. McBride, Leo McBride, and Leon Kramer; sisters-in-law, Madonna McBride and Mary McBride.
The Scherrman family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hawkeye Care Center and to Dr. Mark Moore and his staff for their wonderful care and support.
Those wishing to send memorials in Ray’s name may do so to either the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque or the Farley Fire and EMS.