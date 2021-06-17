E.R. Clare, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
James P. Cody, Godfrey, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Paul D. Dickson, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Services: 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Jeri A. Edlund, Otter Creek, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek.
Mitchell C. Hochhausen, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi.
Mary C. Link, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Blanca G. Marcos, West Palm Beach, Fla. — Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Geraldine A. Millard, Mineral Point, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore, Wis. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore.
Betty J. Phillips, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Dubuque. Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, Fannie Stout House, 1145 Locust St.
Wayne J. Roth, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. July 16 at the church.
Margaret I. Vesperman, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Kevin M. Vondra, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, Sunset Lanes, Dickeyville, Wis.
Maria T. White, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jeremy Wiest, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Eckstein Building, Grant County Fairgrounds, Lancaster.
Raymond P. Wille, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.