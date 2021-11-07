Timothy J. McNamara, 69, of Dubuque, Iowa, died Nov. 4, at University Hospital in Iowa City.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 pm Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Rd, where there will be a wake service at 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 pm Wednesday at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, followed by burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Tim was born on Dec. 7, 1951 in Dubuque, the son of William and Irma (Frey) McNamara. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1969, and attended Loras College. On Oct. 10, 1999, he married Davida Fink Hogan in Dubuque.
He began his career in the family business, Merri-Mac Family Shopping Service. From 1991 to the present, he was President of Wilmac Property Corporation. He also worked as a ski instructor at Sundown for many years.
Tim enjoyed a remarkable life full of adventure, friends, and the arts. He had a vision for transformation of the Historic Millwork District into an area for living, working, and entertainment, and he worked tirelessly toward that goal, promoting it to anyone who would listen. He imagined the area as a hub for the Arts Community in Dubuque, and was a co-founder of the Voices From the Warehouse District Art Shows. He was a long time member of Dubuque Rotary Club.
A beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Tim gave love to everyone and every moment around him. He taught his nieces and nephews to ski, mountain bike, and use power tools. Tim’s passion for music was epic, often leading to family jam sessions. He loved exploring with his grandchildren, and long walks with his girls, Sophie, Margot, and his beloved wife. Tim had physical challenges since he was young, but never let it stop him from doing what he wanted to do, whether skiing, sailing, climbing, mountain biking, playing piano, or reconstruction of his homes or old buildings.
He is survived by his wife, Davida; children David (Samantha) Hogan, of Urbandale, IA , Grace (Kirsten Schultz) Hogan, of West Palm Beach, FL; 3 grandchildren, Drake, Lucy, and Leo Hogan; his sister, Ellen (David) Carnahan, and brother, Patrick (Christine) McNamara; many nieces and nephews, and extended family. He is also survived by the entire Tully clan, of which he was an honorary brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his in-laws, Milton & Pearl Fink.
A Tim McNamara Memorial Fund has been established.
If you’re lucky enough to be Irish, you’re lucky enough