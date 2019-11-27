Marvin A. Faley, 87, of 2261 Chaney Road, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, with Deacon John Stierman officiating.
Marvin was born on July 22, 1932, in Cascade, Iowa, the son of Daniel and Mary (Devaney) Faley. On October 24, 1959, he married Shirley Arthofer. She preceded him in death on May 18, 1997. Marvin graduated from Senior High School and then spent 4 years in the Marine Corps. He was employed by John Deere Dubuque Works for over 31 years.
Surviving are his five children, Tammy, Danny, Mikey, Timmy and Tom.
Marvin was preceded in death by sisters, Dolores, Lenore, Gen, Mellicent and Lois; and his brother, Danny.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Marvin Faley memorial fund.