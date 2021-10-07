Janaan P. Redmond Telegraph Herald Oct 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Janaan P. Redmond, 85, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Church of the Nativity.Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today 4 local women honored at Telegraph Herald's Salute to Women Dubuque meth dealer sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Police: Man arrested for summer chase 40 mph over limit in Dubuque Prep football: Southwestern cancels rest of season, next year in flux Ask Amy: Relationship is in receivership