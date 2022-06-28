PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Jean L. (Kittoe) McPhail, 95, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, June 24, 2022. Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM, (Noon) Wednesday, June 29, 2022,at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10:00AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Jean was born in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, on May 22, 1927 the daughter of Laverne and Cordelia (Letcher) Kittoe. She graduated from Platteville High School. She was united in marriage to Louis L. McPhail on April 20, 1946 in Lancaster, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on May 25, 2010. Jean worked for many years at Spurgeon’s, Platteville, as their bookkeeper, until her retirement. She enjoyed fishing and going to the casino every now and then. Jean especially loved her time with her family.
Jean is survived by three daughters, Barb (Jim) Hake, Mary Jo (Jim) McQuade and Peg McPhail; son-in-law Larry Butson; daughter-in-law Jodi McPhail; ten grandchildren Dan (Valinda) Butson, Jen (Mark) Eldredge, Mike (Barb) Hake, Jeff (Andrea) Hake, Jen (Justin) Flores, Kelly (Kim) Bussan, Jay (Danielle) McQuade, Lisa (Tony) Anderson, Niki McPhail, and Casey (Nicole) McPhail; twenty one great-grandchildren; sister Darlene (Richard) Coulthard; sisters-in-law Dorothy Gobes and Karen Lorentzen; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, daughter, Sheryl Butson, two sons, Robert in infancy and Dick; grandson, Max McQuade, brothers, Melvin, Kenneth, Donald, and Marvin Kittoe
The family would like to THANK Our House Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice for all of their care given to their mother.
