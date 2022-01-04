Barbara K. Odefey, 75, of Dubuque, died Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 am Wednesday, January 5, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road followed by a funeral service at 11 am. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Barbara was born January 20, 1946 in Dubuque, daughter of Arthur and Lucille (Kalloway) Hentges.
She married William Odefey on September 5, 1964 at Holy Ghost Church.
She worked as a bank teller at American Trust until her retirement.
Barbara had a great love for the Lord. She was an avid reader and read her Bible for hours daily, as well as going to Bible study twice a week.
She was a die-hard Cubs fan, movie lover, and enjoyed car rides. If she saw garbage in parking lots, she would pick it up and dispose of it.
Barbara also found joy in donating to her favorite charities.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, William Odefey of Dubuque; five children, Wendy (Jim) Budde of Bellevue, Angela (Chris) Pritchard of Bellevue, Lisa Klein of Dubuque, Amy (Jay) Remy of Dubuque and Scott (Julie) Odefey of Menomonee Falls, WI; 12 grandchildren, Josh (Tina) Close, Tyler (Jess) Odefey, Colton (Brittany) Hancock, Sam Odefey, Miranda Klein, Lyle Klein, Morgan Klein, Logan Klein, Jack Odefey, Matthew Odefey, Lily Odefey and ten great grandchildren with one on the way.
She is also survived by a sister, Arlene Elliott.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her step father, Edward Miller; two brothers, Jim Hentges and Edward Miller Jr; brother in law, Richard Elliott; son in law, James Hancock and granddaughter, Leslie Ann Hancock.