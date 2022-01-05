SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Matt W. Podnar 41, of Scales Mound, IL passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be held at 6 PM, Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may call after 4 PM until the time of service. Burial will be held later. Cremation rites have been accorded. He was born December 11, 1980, in Cuba City, WI the son of Kevin and Ann (Harris) Podnar. Prior to his cancer diagnosis, Matt worked for Cedar Cross Overhead Door, Dubuque for several years installing residential and commercial garage doors. He loved his son Beau and enjoyed spending time “chillin” or going to movies, playing X-box, and pulling Beau behind the four-wheeler on his sled. Together they had a love for pancakes and enjoyed going to Emmy Lou’s or I-Hop to share a stack. Matt was an avid Chicago Bears fan and any other team playing the Packers. He was able to attend several games at Soldier Field with his son Beau or his best friend, Greg. Matt never missed a Bears game on TV. His friendship with his buddies meant the world to him. When they got together their favorite pastime was Busch Light and shooting the breeze. Matt is survived by his son, Beau, his parents, Kevin (Ann) Podnar of Scales Mound, a sister Jen (special friend, Kari) of Racine, WI, his paternal grandparents, Steve (Jeanette) Podnar, his uncle, Craig (Sharon) Podnar, a special uncle and aunt, Mike (Jan) Harris, his best friend, Greg Petsche, and his many friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William B. (Helen J.) Harris, two aunts, Birdie Straka and Susan Podnar, two uncles Gary and Rhett Harris. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to FHN Hospice and our many friends and family for being there during this difficult time. “I faced it all and I stood tall and did it MY WAY”.