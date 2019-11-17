CASCADE, Iowa — Lois Jean (Kauder) Sullivan, 89, of Cascade, Iowa, wife of John Sullivan, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade.
Friends and relatives of Lois may call from 2 until 5 p.m. today at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, where a wake service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will continue after 9 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, also at the funeral home. Services for Lois will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, with Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade.
She was born November 9, 1930, in Cascade, daughter of William L. and Florence I. (Dunn) Kauder Sr. She received her education in the St. Martin Schools in Cascade. On September 8, 1951, she was united in marriage to John Sullivan at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade. She was employed part-time at the Cascade Pioneer Advertiser and also at Fillmore Fairways golf course. She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade.
Lois was an accomplished golfer, winning over two dozen ladies invitationals in the tri-state area, including three Eastern Iowa Invitationals. Lois was an outstanding baker, especially for her rhubarb pie and cinnamon rolls, always willing to share the recipe, well almost, as she left out a couple key ingredients or measurements on purpose. She enjoyed traveling to Arizona in the winter to spend time with her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. She enjoyed being able to work outside in the yard and in her garden, which usually involved multiple feeders for her feathered friends.
She is survived by her husband, John Sullivan, of Cascade; two children, Kelly Sullivan, of Cascade, and P.J. (Cindy) Sullivan, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Reilly, Logan and Mallory Sullivan; three sisters-in-law, Rita Kauder and Joan Kauder, both of Cascade, and Diane Kauder, of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Jacquie (Lavern) Lambert, Phyllis (John) Dolphin and Nancy (Richard) Sullivan; three brothers, Fred, Kenneth “P.J.” and William “W.J.” Kauder; and one sister-in-law, Norma (Robert) Kurt.
Memorials for Lois may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, in lieu of flowers.
The family of Lois would like to thank the entire staff of Shady Rest Care Center for the kind and compassionate care given to Lois.