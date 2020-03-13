COLESBURG, Iowa — Wilma M. Lincoln, 94, of Colesburg, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood.
Wilma is survived by her children, Steven (Susie) Lincoln, of Anamosa, Kathy (Marshall) Wilson, of Lakeville, Minnesota, Jill Sanders, of Bondurant, Jeffrey (Coleen) Lincoln, of Greeley, and Jody (Jeff) Keleher, of Marion; twelve grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, LaVera Schenke, of Edgewood, and Hope Schenke, of California; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Colesburg United Methodist Church
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Colesburg United Methodist in Colesburg, Iowa, with Pastor Roger White officiating. Visitation: 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Colesburg United Methodist in Colesburg, Iowa. Interment: Zion Cemetery — rural Colesburg, Iowa.