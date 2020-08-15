Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Daniel D. Burns, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Zippy’s, Lancaster, Wis.
Mary Jane A. Felton, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Martin Catholic Church, Cascade.
Merietta J. Flynn, Dyersville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Community Room, Comfort Inn, Dyersville.
Harold J. Kaiser, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Neil Keith, Peosta — Services: Noon today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Scott Kieffer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Eagle Point Park Riverfront Pavilion.
Ellen L. Kirkestue, Postville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, St. Paul Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Postville.
Janice L. Lampers, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of services today at the funeral home.
Daniel Lux, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today,
Tri-State Community Church, 12937 Derby Grange Road. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today at the church.
Marie Monroe, Ossian, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the church.
Patricia E. Shaffer, Dubuque — Services: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Sandra P. Schlitter, McGregor, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Monona (Iowa) Community Center.