HOPKINTON, Iowa — Jeanette L. Murray (affectionately known as “Nettie”) of Hopkinton, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at the age of 63, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Hopkinton, with a short vigil service starting at 3 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Additional visitation hours will be held before the funeral mass, from 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Burial in the Hopkinton cemetery will follow the funeral services.
Jeanette was born to Theresa and Gerald Goedken on December 17, 1958, in Monticello, Iowa. She was one of six girls (and one of two sets of twins!) who grew up on farms outside of Worthington and Delhi. Jeanette graduated from Maquoketa Valley Senior High School in 1977.
Jeanette married her high school sweetheart, Patrick Murray, on November 24, 1984, in Delhi, Iowa. At the time of her passing, the pair had been married for more than 37 years. Together, they had three kids, Jared (Mandy Murray), Randy (Madison Coyle), and Stacey, all of Hopkinton. One of Jeanette’s greatest joys was her three grandchildren, Rylee, Kena, and Nolan, and she was well-known for being a fun, active grandma.
Jeanette was an active member of the community and the Catholic Church. She served on the pastoral council, assisted with senior meals, and helped whoever she could wherever it was needed. Jeanette loved spending time with her family, whether that included packing the grandkids onto the golf cart to get ice cream or taking on yet another project with her twin sister, Janet. She loved simple things, like crossword puzzles, green grass, and the Wizard of Oz. She was a firm believer that there’s no place like home.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren, as well as her sisters Diane (Tom) Tucker of Cedar Rapids; Mary (Mark) Kronlage and Mae (Pat) English, both of Dyersville; Janet (Rick) Buckner of Hopkinton; and Donna (Tom) Krapfl of Delhi; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Theresa and Gerald, her mother-in-law Joyce Murray, and her father-in-law, Bill Murray.
Jeanette’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Dubuque Cancer Center for the support and kindness they have provided us over the last year.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
