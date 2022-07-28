HOPKINTON, Iowa — Jeanette L. Murray (affectionately known as “Nettie”) of Hopkinton, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at the age of 63, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Hopkinton, with a short vigil service starting at 3 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Additional visitation hours will be held before the funeral mass, from 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Burial in the Hopkinton cemetery will follow the funeral services.

