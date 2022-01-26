Constance R. Flury, 78, of Dubuque, died Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Bell Tower Retirement Community in East Dubuque.
Connie was born February 22, 1943, in Dubuque, the daughter of Ray and Lorraine (Spahn) Henkel. On March 17, 1962, she married John R. Flury at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. He passed away on January 29, 2016.
Connie worked for Heritage Manor in the laundry department. She then went on to work as a custodian for the Dubuque Community School District for 28 years and worked as a bus attendant for the Dubuque Community School District for eight years, retiring in 2010.
She enjoyed gambling, camping, jig-saw puzzles, playing Bingo and listening to country music, especially Wayne Newton. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Jeanne (Gregory) Foht of Dubuque; her daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Flury of Epworth; her sister, Cindy Henkel of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Kelli (Parker Comentino) Foht, Kate (Tyler) Dedecker, Kory Foht and Molly (Corey) Feltes; three great-grandchildren, Ryliegh & Remi Feltes and Koleson Dedecker; one step-grandchild, Kim (Tom) Kelzer; four step-great-grandchildren, Natalie, Emma, Maggie and Henry Kelzer and a special grand dog, Penny.
She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her son, John Flury; her parents-in-law, James & Laura Flury; a brother, James Henkel and several in-laws and family members.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to St. Croix Hospice for their exceptional care of Connie.
The family would like to extend their great appreciation to the wonderful caregivers at Bell Tower Retirement Community in East Dubuque.
