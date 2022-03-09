Donald R.L. Kregel Telegraph Herald guest866 Mar 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LUANA, Iowa — Donald R.L. Kregel, 88 of Luana, died on Monday, March 7, 2022.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Faith Lutheran Church in Monona, where services will follow. Burial will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Monona.Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monona-iowa Clayton-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Dubuque police seek tips on identity theft case Dubuque man pleads guilty to sexually abusing girl Police: Dubuque man, 14-year-old arrested on weapons charges More than the Score: Senior names girls track meet after legendary coach Dubuque native pens, produces series pilot inspired by life