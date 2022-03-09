LUANA, Iowa — Donald R.L. Kregel, 88 of Luana, died on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Faith Lutheran Church in Monona, where services will follow. Burial will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Monona.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you