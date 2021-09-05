Arlene Esther Breiner, 78 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away August 29, 2021 at Finley Hospital surrounded by her loving husband and children. Private family services will be held at Lenard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with burial in Linwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Arlene was born on February 5, 1943, in Potosi, WI as the second eldest child of Joseph and Mary Elskamp. She married her husband Tom Breiner on November 28, 1964 they were blessed with 57 years together.
She worked several jobs over her career including a stay-at-home mom until her kids were in school and retired from Stonehill Care Center where she worked in the laundry department.
In her early years she enjoyed doing crafts such as cross-stitching and was an avid blood donor at the American Red Cross. She was kind and companionate and always put her family first. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, they were constant fixtures in her house. It was a rare day when there wasn’t family at their house which she loved. She always showed you comfort and love when entered their home by either giving you something she baked or giving the kids a quick snack. She enjoyed walks and visiting with the neighbors. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Arlene include, her husband, Tom Breiner of 57 years; three children Gary (Darci) Breiner, Janet Emerson, Scott Breiner of Dubuque, Iowa; four grandchildren Ryan (Rachel) Breiner, Jamie (Jeff) Hammerand, Rachael (Dylan) Carlson and Cassidy Emerson, along with her seven great grandchildren. Her siblings: Doris (Donny) Udelhofen and Joann (Pat) Koeller, of Potosi, WI, Juanita (Loren) Hilkin, of Dubuque, IA, Bill (Janie) Elskamp, of Abilene TX, Dave Elskamp, of Sacramento, CA and Daniel (Rhonda) Elskamp, of Davenport, IA and sisters-in-law Jane Elskamp and Judy Elskamp.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; brothers Donny Elskamp, John Elskamp, Richard Elskamp and grandson Randy Breiner.