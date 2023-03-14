Betty J. Barth, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Scott L. Estal, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with a wake service at 2:45 p.m., today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Thomas J. Johnson, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Dubuque Driving Range.
Dennis Johnston, Davenport, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Judy L. Knickerbocker, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ellen M. Popp, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Madonna J. Toberman, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Prairie United Methodist Church, Prairie du Chien. Service: Noon today at the church.
Mary A. Waechter, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, with a prayer service at 9:15 a.m., Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
