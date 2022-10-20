David John McLaughlin, 75, of Dubuque, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Church of the Resurrection.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Dave will be 10:30 am Friday, October 21, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
David was born January 30, 1947, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Leo Francis and Darlene Ann Bartella McLaughlin. Dave attended Wahlert High School and later Loras College before graduating from the University of Dubuque.
On August 13, 1966, he married his high school sweetheart Sharon Devaney at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. The two recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary together.
Dave worked for Peoples Natural Gas for over 35 years until his retirement, and Dave and Sharon also owned and operated The Wood Mill furniture store in Asbury for over 2 decades.
He was a man of deep Catholic faith, and was a member of Church of the Resurrection where he had served as a Eucharistic minister and co-chair for the Resurrection Parish Festival. He had previously been a member of Saint Anthony Catholic Church before that where for many years, Dave and Sharon volunteered together for Pre-Cana and Marriage Encounters.
Among his hobbies, he was an avid euchre player, playing 3 times weekly for years at the American Legion. He bowled league in town for many years, loved to watch sports, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Cubs, and Iowa Hawkeyes. He had a passion and gift for finance and the stock market. He could usually be found watching CNBC in the background, tracking the market daily. Many of his younger co-workers would come to him for help with their own investments and portfolios for many years.
Among his greatest joys was earning the title of “Papa” lovingly from his grandchildren and now great-grandchildren. They kept him going and he loved being around them whenever possible. He loved and was very proud of his family. One of his favorite memories was taking the entire family to Mexico to celebrate his retirement in 2010.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Sharon; three daughters, Kelly (Tim) Edwards of Little Elm, TX, Tracy (Mike) Schaul of Peosta, IA, and Shannon Perlin of Vernon Hills, IL; ten grandchildren, Matthew (Ehricka) Edwards, Ryan (Hailey) Edwards, Tyler (Taylor) Schaul, Austin (Amanda) Schaul, Bailey (Joe) Pitts, Kaitlyn Schaul, Morgan Schaul, Sam Perlin, Luke Perlin, and Elle Perlin; three great-grandchildren, Riley, Grace, and Sutton, and two more great-grandchildren on the way; and one brother, Steve (Annamae) McLaughlin of Liberty, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Jeff McLaughlin, and several aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses, doctors and ICU staff at MercyOne for their exceptional care.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Dave’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
