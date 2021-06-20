ELKADER, Iowa — Lillian Stence, 99, of Elkader, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Elkader. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Elkader, is assisting the family.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in. Check your email for details.
Thank you, you are now logged in.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
ELKADER, Iowa — Lillian Stence, 99, of Elkader, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Elkader. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Elkader, is assisting the family.