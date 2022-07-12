BETTENDORF, Iowa — Lucille V. Rothert, known as Lucy on vacation and, in self-reference, as Herself, 84, of Bettendorf, died July 2, 2022. So it goes.
Lucille Scanlan was born February 14, 1938, in Clinton, to Dr. George and Winifred Scanlan. She graduated from Mount St. Clare Academy, Clinton, before pursuing studies in radiology.
An after-party will begin at 10:30 a.m. on August 6 at Figge Art Museum, with brief remarks at 10:45, followed by light refreshments. Colorful attire required.
As with birth, Lucille was preceded in death by her siblings: Joe Scanlan, Alice Dolan, Mary SanFilippo, and Kathleen Townley.
She is survived by her sons—Tony (Edwardsville, IL) and Dan together with his wife, Karen-- who is the best-possible daughter-in-law, Lucille not infrequently opined (Dubuque); beloved grandchildren—Mason, Jonathan, Danny, Jack, and Kate Lucille; brother-in-law Dave Townley, a variety of nieces and nephews; and cherished friends, who know who they are.
Lucille’s career as a radiology technician culminated in a 14-year-ish stint at ORA Orthopedics, Davenport.
She enjoyed Ireland, telling detailed stories of the past (including what she had worn at each occurrence), checking on the crops, Talbots, barns & silos, playing bridge, reading, book clubs that did not require she read every book, Lagomarcino’s, yoga, repeating those stories, traveling with family and friends, conducting and memorizing details of in-depth research of any location before traveling there, criticizing Republican hypocrisy, basking in the reflected glory of her sons’ triumphs, live theater, Segway tours, and pampering her grandchildren.
Lucille was an avid reader of obituaries.
Memorials may be made to ACLU of Missouri and River Bend Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.