EPWORTH, Iowa — Coletta A. McDermott, 105, of Epworth, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth.

