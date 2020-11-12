Michael John Buelow, 79, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, in Dubuque, of COVID-19, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Michael’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Michael will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, with Father Phil Gibbs as the celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Michael was born July 16, 1941, in Dubuque, the son of Donald and Mabel (Jochum) Buelow. On August 18, 1962, he married Cheryl Ann O’Brien at the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque.
Mike worked as an Environmental Engineer for John Deere Works Dubuque for 32 years. He completed his career with MB Environmental and Consulting.
He was a member of the Parks & Recreation Commission, the Environmental Commission, Junior Achievement, and the Wahlert Booster Club. Mike enjoyed bowling and golfing. He even had a hole in one, not once, but three times at Thunder Hills Country Club.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; one son, Brien (Sherri) Buelow, of Elgin, IL; two daughters, Jennifer (Jeremy) Jensen, of Dubuque, and Amy (Joel) Osten, of Elkhorn, NE; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Randy) Karas, Cara Buelow, Alyssa (Michael) Ehlers, Jenna Jensen, JaNiese Jensen, Ariana Osten and Jacob Osten; and four great-grandchildren, Landon, Claire, and Asher Karas, and Elijah Ehlers; and his beloved cats, Monti and Millie.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A special thank you to Paramount Ambulance and the nursing staff at MercyOne for their loving care and support.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mike’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.