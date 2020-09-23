Richard Martin “Dick” Eddy, 85, of Dubuque, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. In accordance with the city mask mandate, masks are required at the visitation and the Mass. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Dick’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Dick will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque, with Father Jim Goerend as the Celebrant. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Dick was born January 18, 1935, in Dubuque, the son of Donald Wesley and Eldora Christina (Richard) Eddy. On November 27, 1954, he married Darlene Ann Schmit at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. They enjoyed 64 beautiful years of marriage and were best friends.
He graduated from Loras Academy in Dubuque in 1953. He was a local standout basketball star and was offered a basketball scholarship from Michigan State. He attended the University of Northern Iowa.
He was an insurance agent/manager for Metropolitan Life.
He enjoyed a good game of poker with friends, playing cards, golf, and was an avid Cardinals fan. More than anything, he loved his family and treasured his time with them.
He was an Exalted Ruler and Secretary for the Elks Lodge #297 and a member of the Moose Lodge, and Dubuque Shooting Society 660 Club.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene; two sons, Dick (Paula) Eddy, of DeForest, WI, and Jeff (Char) Eddy, of Dubuque; two daughters, Kathy (Steve) McDermott, of East Dubuque, and Nancy (Dave) Crimmins, of Asbury; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Lou Jacobi; and one brother, Donald Eddy.
Memorials have been established for St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Dubuque Humane Society.
The family thanks Dr. Kirkendall and his nurse, Kate, Hospice of Dubuque, and Finley Home Care nurse, Heidi.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Dick’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.