Lillian A. Bowden, 86, of Dubuque, died Friday, September 11, 2020.
Private family services will be held. Entombment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Lillian was born July 4, 1934, in Dubuque, daughter of Frederick and Katherine Berberich.
She was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Academy.
On May 21, 1960, she married Joseph F. Bowden at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2006.
Lillian is survived by three sons, Steve Bowden, of Cassville, Wisconsin, Jeff (Jenny) Bowden, of Carroll, Iowa, and Scott (Sarah) Bowden, of Durango; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Connie Weis and Kay Beecher, both of Dubuque; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Hinkel.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care.