CASCADE, Iowa — Jeffrey P. Wright, 63, of Cascade, Iowa formerly of Snohomish, Washington passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Friends and relatives may call from 11 to 1 p.m., on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Services for Jeff will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Cornerstone Church in Cascade, Iowa with Pastor Tony Foeller presiding. Burial will be at a later date.
He was born November 28, 1958, in Snohomish, Washington, son of Richard and Kathryn (McCullough) Wright. He graduated from Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington.
Jeff was a hard-working man since he was young boy whether it would be building tree houses and mowing grasses for the neighbors. He went on to work as an Mechanic at Downtown Datson in Seattle, Washington. In 1990, he moved from Washington to Cascade, Iowa, where he fell in love with small town living. It was here he owned and operated Wright Construction, he later sold his construction company to his employees and continued to work for them. He later started All American Construction with his sons. He also helped his daughter remodel houses for rental properties.
He was a supportive and proud father and grandfather who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Jeff had a life motto work hard, play harder, and that he did. He enjoyed life to the fullest he enjoyed the outdoors, flying, snow skiing, and water skiing. He worked as a snow ski instructor and snow patrol at Mt. Baker in Washington. Jeff also loved socializing with people and would go out of his way to help anyone.
He was a member of Cornerstone Church in Cascade, Iowa. Jeff was also a member of the Dyersville Sportsmen’s Club, Registered member of the USA Water Ski, and the Five-Season Ski Team, where he drove the pick-up boat during shows and competitions and went on to drive at Nationals.
He is survived by four children, Krystal (Jim) Fitzpatrick of Cedar Rapids, Danielle (Tony) Dao of Renton, WA, Gavin (Fiancé, Heather Valentine) and Parker (Special Friend, Natalie Johnston) Wright both of Cascade; three grandchildren, Raelynn and Thomas James “TJ” Fitzpatrick, and Makayla Dao; siblings, Dan (Nancy) Morrison of Washington, Chris Howard of Bothell, WA, Mike (Pat) Morrison of Snohomish, WA, Steve (Cindy) Wright of Idaho, and Erin Kennedy of Bellingham, WA; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
